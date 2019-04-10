LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
The Bachchan Bond: Aishwarya Captures a Happy Moment With Jaya and Daughter Aaradhya

News18.com

Updated:April 10, 2019, 9:22 AM IST
Image: Instagram
Jaya Bachchan's 71st birthday ended with her bahu Aishwarya Rai Bachchan posting an adorable photo of the two of them with the youngest member of the family Aaradhya. Aishwarya, who keeps sharing moments from her life on Instagram, posted the photo to mark the special day in the Bachchan family, in an expression of the special bond she shares with her mother-in-law.

View this post on Instagram

✨Happiness always💝

A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on



Jaya's birthday celebrations began on Monday night with a dinner that was hosted by daughter Shweta Bachchan. Shweta also posted a special birthday wish for her mother on Instagram, quoting the poem O Captain! My Captain! by Walt Whitman.

View this post on Instagram

O Captain My Captain 🎂 xx

A post shared by S (@shwetabachchan) on



Son Abhishek Bachchan, who wasn't present at the dinner, took to Instagram to post a black-and-white picture of his mother to wish her happy birthday.



Recently, on a chat show, Amitabh Bachchan says his granddaughter Aaradhya likes to come and destroy his working desk, and that brings immense joy to him. "Aaradhya will still come and destroy my working desk, as she wants to use this pen and wants to write things and wants to play with the laptop. It brings immense joy and is a beautiful experience," he said.

Asked whether anything changed after Aishwarya joined the family, and Big B said, "Nothing has changed for us, it was like one daughter left and another one came in."

