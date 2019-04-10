English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
The Bachchan Bond: Aishwarya Captures a Happy Moment With Jaya and Daughter Aaradhya
Jaya Bachchan's birthday on Tuesday ended with Aishwarya sharing an adorable picture of the two of them with daughter Aaradhya.
Image: Instagram
Loading...
Jaya Bachchan's 71st birthday ended with her bahu Aishwarya Rai Bachchan posting an adorable photo of the two of them with the youngest member of the family Aaradhya. Aishwarya, who keeps sharing moments from her life on Instagram, posted the photo to mark the special day in the Bachchan family, in an expression of the special bond she shares with her mother-in-law.
Jaya's birthday celebrations began on Monday night with a dinner that was hosted by daughter Shweta Bachchan. Shweta also posted a special birthday wish for her mother on Instagram, quoting the poem O Captain! My Captain! by Walt Whitman.
Son Abhishek Bachchan, who wasn't present at the dinner, took to Instagram to post a black-and-white picture of his mother to wish her happy birthday.
Recently, on a chat show, Amitabh Bachchan says his granddaughter Aaradhya likes to come and destroy his working desk, and that brings immense joy to him. "Aaradhya will still come and destroy my working desk, as she wants to use this pen and wants to write things and wants to play with the laptop. It brings immense joy and is a beautiful experience," he said.
Asked whether anything changed after Aishwarya joined the family, and Big B said, "Nothing has changed for us, it was like one daughter left and another one came in."
Follow @News18Movies for more
Jaya's birthday celebrations began on Monday night with a dinner that was hosted by daughter Shweta Bachchan. Shweta also posted a special birthday wish for her mother on Instagram, quoting the poem O Captain! My Captain! by Walt Whitman.
Son Abhishek Bachchan, who wasn't present at the dinner, took to Instagram to post a black-and-white picture of his mother to wish her happy birthday.
Recently, on a chat show, Amitabh Bachchan says his granddaughter Aaradhya likes to come and destroy his working desk, and that brings immense joy to him. "Aaradhya will still come and destroy my working desk, as she wants to use this pen and wants to write things and wants to play with the laptop. It brings immense joy and is a beautiful experience," he said.
Asked whether anything changed after Aishwarya joined the family, and Big B said, "Nothing has changed for us, it was like one daughter left and another one came in."
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Australia Must Manage Warner's Ego: Smith
- Will Huawei Become Apple’s Unlikely Supplier of 5G Modems for Upcoming iPhones?
- Pakistani Blogger Put Husband in Burqa to Make a Point About Gender Roles
- Kim Kardashian Sports Traditional Maang Tikka, Gets Called Out for Cultural Inappropriation
- ACT Stream TV 4K Android Box Launched to Unify Your TV Experience: Here Are All The Details
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results