The Bachchans Goof Around in Fun BTS Videos Shared By Simi Garewal; Big B Quips About Actress' White Dresses

Actress and tv show host Simi Garewal’s much-talked-about show Rendezvous with Simi Garewal is all about stars and candid conversations. While the conversations over the show become the talk of the town, the behind-the-scenes from these starry episodes are equally fun to watch. Fans can expect a series of BTS clips on Simi Garewal’s social media handles as the Mera Naam Joker actress has announced the same through her Instagram post. She has also shared a fun BTS video featuring the Bachchans from one of the episodes of her talk show that aired in 2004.

In this episode, Simi’s guests were Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Shweta Bachchan Nanda. The previously-unseen clips showed the members of the Bachchan family goofing around as they posed for a portrait in front of a blue screen for the show. The clips were from an episode aired in 2004.

Simi captioned her first BTS clip as, “My favourite Rendezvous moments. Getting the Bachchans together for the family four-shot was a riot!! This was just the beginning of a fun-packed shoot. More to come!". The video started with the talk show host thanking the family for coming on her show and saying that she hopes everything goes well. In response, Amitabh Bachchan said that she doesn’t need to worry, and then joked, “anytime you feel like leaving the show, I’ll take over."

The actor further trolled Simi for mostly wearing white outfits on her show, and said, “I have also done television for one-and-a-half years, all I have to do is dress in white." When Jaya asked her husband, “aur dhadhi ka kya hoga (what will you to your beard to replace Simi)," both Amitabh and their son Abhishek made the same response."Dhadhi to already white hai (the beard is already white)," they said at the same time, as everybody started laughing.

In another video shared by Simi, the show host is seen trying to get Amitabh, Jaya, Abhishek, and Shweta to pose for a family portrait. “I want a tight four faces basically," she said. While Jaya and Shweta stood in the front, Amitabh and Abhishek made everyone laugh with their antics as they tried to adjust in the frame.

Amitabh started by leaning in between Shweta and Jaya in a funny way, and asked, “Can you see me." Simi later asked the actor to put his face in the middle, and he replied, “wahi to pehle mai kar raha tha (that’s what I was doing)." Simi then told Abhishek that he is out of the frame. He leaned on his mother, but as Simi told him that he is still out of the frame, he repeated his father’s actions and drew laughs from those on the sets.

In another funny clip shared by Simi on Instagram, Abhishek Bachchan says to Jaya, “Ma this is not your drawing room that you can organise…" before he gets distracted by his mother trying to stoop down. Abhishek asks her “what are you doing Ma," then asks his sister to look at their mother. Another part of the clip showed Abhishek saying hi to his niece Navya. A young Navya is heard replying with a Hi. Abhishek then asks her," who is looking the best maggie," to which she replies, “You."

At this point, Amitabh said in an angry voice to his granddaughter, “Are ee. What about me?" The next part of the video showed the actor saying “mind-blowing" as they finally manage to get the portrait clicked. Abhishek made goofy faces after the photoshoot got over, while Amitabh said, “This is terrific stuff. Thank you, it was nice knowing you Simi, we will go back to work now."

As soon as the videos hit the photo-sharing platform, fans started showering love on their favorite stars and sending out requests for her to share more BTS clips. “I just saw all of the videos that have been posted here… they are too good… looking forward to more such unseen cute videos," one of the fans wrote.

