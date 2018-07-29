GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

The Bard of Blood Will be a Thrilling, Edge-of-the-seat Experience: Emraan Hashmi on Netflix Debut

The political-thriller is set against the backdrop of the Indian subcontinent, and revolves around an expelled spy (Hashmi)

PTI

Updated:July 29, 2018, 7:52 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
The Bard of Blood Will be a Thrilling, Edge-of-the-seat Experience: Emraan Hashmi on Netflix Debut
Image courtesy: Reuters
Loading...
Mumbai: Emraan Hashmi says he is excited to make his Netflix debut with superstar Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment's production, The Bard of Blood.

The 39-year-old actor, who will be playing the lead in the show based on a bestselling 2015 book of the same name by Bilal Siddiq, said the series will challenge him as a performer.

"Three years after launching Bilal's 'The Bard Of Blood', I will play the protagonist - Kabir Anand. That's destiny.

"I am really excited to be a part of this new form of storytelling where content has no boundaries and the world is your audience. It will be a thrilling, edge-of-the-seat experience that will challenge me as an actor to bring out my best," Emraan said in a statement.

The political thriller is set against the backdrop of the Indian subcontinent, and revolves around an expelled spy (Hashmi) who is recalled from his new life as a Shakespeare professor to save his country and former love.

The Bard Of Blood will be released as an eight-episode series and will be filmed in languages including Hindi, English and Urdu.

Also Watch

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?

What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...