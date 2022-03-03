The Batman Director Doesn't Think He'd Make Good MCU Film: 'Don’t Think They Would Be Happy With...'

Matt Reeves’ The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson in the lead, is receiving praises from critics across the globe. The News18 review of The Batman deemed it as one of the best Batman movies of all time. “Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson have given DC and Batman fans a movie to remember. The Dark Knight has risen, again!" the review read. While Matt has reportedly delivered one of the best superhero movies, the director confessed he doubts he could make a good Marvel Cinematic Universe movie.

Speaking with Variety, Reeves talked about exploring the comic book superhero movies when he brought up the Marvel Studios. The director confessed he resisted superhero movies for he felt he couldn’t see how his creative interests would succeed in an interconnected space like MCU.

“I have such respect for Kevin Feige and also for the [Marvel] filmmakers. But to be honest with you, I just don’t know how I would make my way through that. There has to be some level of discovery for me, where I have some freedom to find my way. If I have to come into something that’s already set too firmly, then I think I would get lost. And I don’t think they would be happy with me either,” he said.

Reeves wasn’t sure of The Batman either. Speaking with Entertainment Weekly last month, the director had confessed Warner Bros persistently tried reaching out to him for a meeting. So much so that he almost got annoyed. It was only after he spoke with the agent that he decided to set up a meeting with them.

Before The Batman, Reeves had worked his magic on a few of the best Hollywood works. These include Cloverfield, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes and War for the Planet of the Apes. Besides Robert Pattinson, The Batman releases on March 4 in India. The film also stars Zoe Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffery Wright, Colin Farrell.

