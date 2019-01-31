English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'The Batman' to Release in 2021, Ben Affleck Steps Down as DC Universe's Bruce Wayne
Matt Reeves' stand-alone Batman film 'The Batman' will hit the screens in summers 2021. But this time, instead of Ben Affleck, a new Caped Crusader will be taken for the titular role.
Matt Reeves' stand-alone Batman film 'The Batman' will hit the screens in summers 2021. The announcement was made by Warner Bros. on Wednesday. But this time, instead of Ben Affleck, a new Caped Crusader will be taken for the titular role, reports Deadline.
Previously the role was essayed by Affleck, who was seen as Bruce Wayne in Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice, Suicide Squad and Justice League.
The actor shared a story that mentioned that he would not return to the franchise. He tweeted that he's excited to see Reeves' vision of the film "come to life." It is reported that Reeves would choose a relatively younger Batman for the film.
The decision came after Justice League turned to be a disappointment at the box office. Ben Affleck's portrayal as Batman was a bit polarized among fans. While some appreciated his light-hearted humour, others felt the darker Batman was more apt.
As per reports, Warner Bros. also dated the next Suicide Squad film, to be written by James Gunn, for 2021. The series, which includes a 2016 film, features a crew of supervillains, including the Joker and Harley Quinn, forced to work for a shadowy government agency.
The studio will be coming up with a number of superhero adventures in recent time. Apart from Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley's delayed Flash movie, it has Wonder Woman sequel scheduled next year. The studio also has a spin-off Joker movie starring Joaquin Phoenix as Joker and a Harley Quinn spin-off starring Jared Leto and Margot Robbie.
On the other hand, fans will still see Affleck in The Accountant sequel and Witness For The Prosecution- a revamped Agatha Christie adaptation.
