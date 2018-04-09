English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
The Bell Jar is an Important Story to Tell: Dakota Fanning
Fanning says she is looking for similar roles in the future.
(Image: AP)
Los Angeles: Actress Dakota Fanning says "The Bell Jar" is an important story to tell. She is confident the movie will surprise people.
Fanning, 24, will essay Esther Greenwood and her battle with depression in Kirsten Dunst's upcoming adaptation of Sylvia Plath's classic novel, reports thetimes.co.uk.
"It's such an important story, and really different from what people think it is. People think it's depressing, or a biography of Sylvia Plath, but it's not and there's so much humour in it," she said.
"You follow a young woman during a formative time in her life, and see how overwhelming the expectations of what women feel they are supposed to be like can be. We all feel that to some extent," she added.
Fanning says she is looking for similar roles in the future.
"I like playing characters where everyone thinks they're one thing but they know they're not. That interests me, because I feel like, in my life, I'm trying to work that out," said Fanning.
