English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
The Best Mistakes of My Life: First Look of Sanjay Khan's Autobiography
The autobiography will present an in-depth account of Sanjay Khan's life - his career in the Hindi film industry, relationships and friendships.
Sanjay Khan was one of the bigger stars during his time.
Loading...
Actor Hrithik Roshan on Thursday shared the first look of veteran Bollywood actor and his former father-in-law Sanjay Khan's autobiography "The Best Mistakes of My Life". It is set to be launched during Diwali.
"He is the original Khan and what a story he has to tell. Sanjay Khan's autobiography is going to be out soon. Here's the first look of his autobiography titled 'The Best Mistakes of My Life'," Hrithik tweeted.
The autobiography will present an in-depth account of Sanjay Khan's life - his career in the Hindi film industry, relationships and friendships, adventures and accidents.
Sanjay has acted in more than 40 films and produced and directed films like "Chandi Sona", "Kala Dhanda Goray Log" and the television classic "The Sword of Tipu Sultan".
"He is the original Khan and what a story he has to tell. Sanjay Khan's autobiography is going to be out soon. Here's the first look of his autobiography titled 'The Best Mistakes of My Life'," Hrithik tweeted.
He is the original Khan and what a story he has to tell. Sanjay Khan's autobiography is going to be out soon. Here's the first look of his autobiography titled 'The Best Mistakes of My Life' https://t.co/5PwmB8pYzJ @TBMOMLbook #bestmistakes @penguinindia— Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) September 20, 2018
The autobiography will present an in-depth account of Sanjay Khan's life - his career in the Hindi film industry, relationships and friendships, adventures and accidents.
Sanjay has acted in more than 40 films and produced and directed films like "Chandi Sona", "Kala Dhanda Goray Log" and the television classic "The Sword of Tipu Sultan".
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Manmarziyaan Review: In Search Of Solace in Amritsar
-
Saturday 15 September , 2018
Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
-
Friday 14 September , 2018
Mitron Casts: What Happens When You Switch Characters
-
Friday 14 September , 2018
Hindi Diwas Special: News18 Tried Out The Hindi Challenge
-
Thursday 13 September , 2018
Apple iPhone's New Avatars XS And XS Max Are Here: Price, Details And More
Manmarziyaan Review: In Search Of Solace in Amritsar
Saturday 15 September , 2018 Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
Friday 14 September , 2018 Mitron Casts: What Happens When You Switch Characters
Friday 14 September , 2018 Hindi Diwas Special: News18 Tried Out The Hindi Challenge
Thursday 13 September , 2018 Apple iPhone's New Avatars XS And XS Max Are Here: Price, Details And More
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Russian Athletes to Return to Competition as WADA Lifts Doping Ban
- Bigg Boss 12: Ghazal Singer Talat Aziz, Sonu Nigam Slam Anup Jalota's Trollers
- Everyone's Praising Rajnath Singh For Writing His Name in Kannada on Twitter
- An Indian Player Tied the Shoe Lace of a Pakistani Player On-Field. This is Why We Love Cricket.
- OnePlus Among Top 5 Premium Android OEMs in Q2 2018: Report
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...