The Big Bang Theory Actor Johnny Galecki Reveals the Gender of His Child

The 44-year-old actor announced earlier this month that he was going to be a father.

News18.com

Updated:May 27, 2019, 7:24 PM IST
The Big Bang Theory Actor Johnny Galecki Reveals the Gender of His Child
Image of Johnny Galecki and wife Alaina Marie Avery Meyer, courtesy of Instagram
The Big Bang Theory actor Johnny Galecki is going to have a son. Over the weekend, he and his girlfriend, Alaina Meyer, had a gender reveal party.

To announce the gender of their first child, the couple decided to have a paint party of sorts with different shades of blue. By the end of the reveal, the parents-to-be were happily covered in paint, reports etonline.com.

"To all those who voted boy, you were right!" Meyer shared on her Instagram Story. Galecki was also thrilled to share the news, captioning his picture from the party, "A day I'll never forget."

A day I’ll never forget. ❤️❤️❤️ @alainamariemeyer

The 44-year-old actor announced earlier this month that he was going to be a father. "We are absolutely over the moon to announce that we will soon be welcoming a little one into this crazy and wonderful world," he gushed on Instagram.

"We ask that you please respect our privacy during this celebratory time for us and our families. There truly is love out there for all. We hope ours is the ember of yours, as we feel yours is the ember of ours."



Most famous for his role as Leonard Hofstadter in the sitcom The Big Bang Theory, Galecki and the other cast members wound the twelve season long CBS show earlier this month. The actor has not announced any future commitments or projects as of now.

(With inputs from IANS)

