The Big Bang Theory Star Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook Announce They Are Separating

Kaley Cuoco and her husband Karl Cook have announced that they are no longer together. The couple shared news of their split on Friday in a joint statement. “Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions," the statement, provided to CNN by a representative, said.

“We have both shared so much of our journey publicly so while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal life private, we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together. There is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary."

Cuoco, known for her roles on “The Big Bang Theory" and “The Flight Attendant," and Cook married in 2018 in San Diego, California. This past June, the couple celebrated their third wedding anniversary and had nothing but sweet things to say about each other on social media.

“Why have you stayed married to me for so long?! I’m sincerely impressed @mrtankcook lol I love you oh so much you have no idea," Cuoco wrote on Instagram at the time.

Cuoco was previously married to tennis star Ryan Sweeting. “We have made this decision together through an immense amount of respect and consideration for one another and request that you do the same in understanding that we will not be sharing any additional details or commenting further," the couple’s statement added.

