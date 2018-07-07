The Big Bang Theory's Kaley Cuoco Undergoes Surgery Five Days After Wedding

: The Big Bang Theory actress Kaley Cuoco underwent a shoulder surgery just five days after her wedding to professional equestrian Karl Cook.Cuoco revealed on Thursday that she underwent a procedure to correct an undisclosed medical issue, but she was in great spirits as she joked the lovebirds were enjoying every minute of their 'shoulder surgery honeymoon', reports eonline.com.She took to Instagram with a selfie Cook clicked after her anesthesia wore off."When your honeymoon is shoulder surgery and your husband looks just as happy, lol. On the road to recovery. Thank you for all the love and support! Knowing Karl Cook, I'm sure he will be posting tons of hilarious gems."Cuoco's over 3 million Instagram followers were directed to her husband's page, which is full of photos and videos from before and after the surgery.In one photo, Cuoco has tears in her eyes."Everyone has their own version of a newlywed glow," Cook teased.He also posted a video of his wife in the middle of a sleep on the ride home, describing her as a distressed walrus.The two wed at the groom's horse ranch in San Diego.(With IANS inputs)