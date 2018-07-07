English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
The Big Bang Theory's Kaley Cuoco Undergoes Surgery Five Days After Wedding
The Big Bang Theory actress Kaley Cuoco underwent a shoulder surgery just five days after her wedding to professional equestrian Karl Cook.
The Big Bang Theory actress Kaley Cuoco underwent a shoulder surgery just five days after her wedding to professional equestrian Karl Cook.
Los Angeles: The Big Bang Theory actress Kaley Cuoco underwent a shoulder surgery just five days after her wedding to professional equestrian Karl Cook.
Cuoco revealed on Thursday that she underwent a procedure to correct an undisclosed medical issue, but she was in great spirits as she joked the lovebirds were enjoying every minute of their 'shoulder surgery honeymoon', reports eonline.com.
She took to Instagram with a selfie Cook clicked after her anesthesia wore off.
"When your honeymoon is shoulder surgery and your husband looks just as happy, lol. On the road to recovery. Thank you for all the love and support! Knowing Karl Cook, I'm sure he will be posting tons of hilarious gems."
Cuoco's over 3 million Instagram followers were directed to her husband's page, which is full of photos and videos from before and after the surgery.
In one photo, Cuoco has tears in her eyes.
"Everyone has their own version of a newlywed glow," Cook teased.
He also posted a video of his wife in the middle of a sleep on the ride home, describing her as a distressed walrus.
The two wed at the groom's horse ranch in San Diego.
(With IANS inputs)
Also Watch
Cuoco revealed on Thursday that she underwent a procedure to correct an undisclosed medical issue, but she was in great spirits as she joked the lovebirds were enjoying every minute of their 'shoulder surgery honeymoon', reports eonline.com.
She took to Instagram with a selfie Cook clicked after her anesthesia wore off.
"When your honeymoon is shoulder surgery and your husband looks just as happy, lol. On the road to recovery. Thank you for all the love and support! Knowing Karl Cook, I'm sure he will be posting tons of hilarious gems."
Cuoco's over 3 million Instagram followers were directed to her husband's page, which is full of photos and videos from before and after the surgery.
In one photo, Cuoco has tears in her eyes.
"Everyone has their own version of a newlywed glow," Cook teased.
He also posted a video of his wife in the middle of a sleep on the ride home, describing her as a distressed walrus.
The two wed at the groom's horse ranch in San Diego.
(With IANS inputs)
Also Watch
-
Creating New Memories With Old Songs: Sanam, The Band That Redefined The Meaning of Renditions
-
Monday 02 July , 2018
Mallika Sherawat : Parents Need to Educate their Boys to Respect Women
-
Friday 06 July , 2018
Buzz: Daily Dose Of Entertainment
-
Saturday 30 June , 2018
Watch: Masand's Verdict on Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer Sanju
-
Monday 25 June , 2018
IIFA Awards 2018: Stars Dazzle in 19th Edition in Bangkok
Creating New Memories With Old Songs: Sanam, The Band That Redefined The Meaning of Renditions
Monday 02 July , 2018 Mallika Sherawat : Parents Need to Educate their Boys to Respect Women
Friday 06 July , 2018 Buzz: Daily Dose Of Entertainment
Saturday 30 June , 2018 Watch: Masand's Verdict on Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer Sanju
Monday 25 June , 2018 IIFA Awards 2018: Stars Dazzle in 19th Edition in Bangkok
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Urvashi Rautela's Sizzling Belly Dance Moves Are Breaking the Internet; Watch It Here
- Isle of Dogs Review: Wes Anderson-Directed Animated Film Begs More Than Just One Viewing
- MS Dhoni Turns 37, Celebrates Birthday With Family and Teammates
- Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Take PDA Packed Stroll in New York; See Photos
- Sacred Games Review: Nawazuddin Siddiqui-Saif Ali Khan's Show Totally Grips You from Start to Finish