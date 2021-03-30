The Big Bull and Scam 1992 Shouldn't Be Comparable, Says Abhishek Bachchan

Actor Abhishek Bachchan is awaiting his next release The Big Bull, a film inspired by the life of stockbroker Harshad Mehta. His character will be called Hemant Shah and his rags to riches story, along with the infamous scam of 1992 will be shown in the film.

In a recent interview, the actor was asked about the comparison between his film and Hansal Mehta’s 2020 show Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta story starring Pratik Gandhi. Talking to Mid-day, Abhishek said, “All my life, I have been compared to the best in the business. It doesn’t frazzle me. Comparisons are fine and as long as we are compared to good stuff, it’s fine. But in terms of design and intention, episodic series and movies are different disciplines to write for. In a web series, the liberty of time is there and thus it will have depth and detail. The flip side is it can’t be boring. In cinema, you have to crack it up and make the story pacey. The two shouldn’t be comparable."

Abhishek added The Big Bull is a movie that has scale that’s undergone a different process. He said that comparisons are inevitable and he is proud of what they have made. The team has done their best and the audience has it in their hands to decide its fate, he added.

The Big Bull also stars Ileana Cruz and Nikita Dutta in lead roles. The film has been directed by Kookie Gulati and produced by Ajay Devgn. It will stream on Disney+ Hostar from April 8, 2021.