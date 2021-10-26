The Big Picture: Katrina Kaif Pitches for Female Cop-centric Movie After Sooryavanshi

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif is busy promoting her upcoming movie Sooryavanshi opposite Akshay Kumar. To promote her movie, the actress visited the sets of The Big Picture, a quiz show hosted by actor Ranveer Singh, who will also be making an appearance in the film. Katrina appeared in the show with Sooryavanshi director Rohit Shetty.

The promo of the upcoming episode already looks fun and promising. The video shared by Colors television’s social media handles shows Rohit and Katrina visiting the sets of The Big Picture as energetic Ranveer welcomes them. The audience of the show is seen to be largely comprise serving employees of the Mumbai Police who came dressed in their uniforms. Katrina and Ranveer are also seen dancing with a group of police personnel.

Read: Watch: Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh’s Hilarious Attempt at ‘Aila Re Ailla’ Hook Step

The promo also includes Katrina’s request to Rohit where she is seen telling him that he should do a film with a female cop in the lead role after Sooryavanshi. Katrina then walks across the stage with a cap worn by police officers and Ranveer says, “Mere zameer mein dum hai, Isiliye meri zaruratein kam hai (My conviction is strong and hence my needs are less).” The following shot shows Ranveer saying, “Bajirao, aaj tak maine bahut dekhe lekin tujh jaisa maine aaj tak nahi dekha (Bajirao, I have seen many people but I have never come across someone like you before).”

To this, Katrina gives a hilarious reply in Ranveer’s Simmba character style, saying, “Bhau, Je Mala Mai Nai Te Sangha.” which she translated to, “Tell me something I don’t know.” Katrina’s female cop acting left everyone including Ranveer and Rohit in splits.

The caption of the promo shared by Colors television read, “Pehli baar Katrina dikhayenge apna dabang avatar The Big Picture ke manch par. (For the first time Katrina will show off her savage style on The Big Picture stage).”

The upcoming episode of The Big Picture will air this weekend on October 30 and October 31.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.