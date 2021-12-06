The Big Picture Promo: Host Ranveer Singh Gets Emotional, Bows Before Contestant

The Big Picture, the quiz show that airs on Colors TV, has slowly carved a space among the audience, the Ranveer Singh-hosted show is now gaining popularity. There’s more to the show than just questions and the prize money. While Ranveer entertains the audience with his theatrics, the contestants talk about their personal lives and get emotional. A promo video of the next episode of Ranveer’s show has been released by the channel and the actor and host got emotional.

In the video, the actor gets emotional while talking to a female contestant. In the video, Ranveer can be seen asking the contestant about her son and daughter in law. The contestant says that her son and daughter in law could live together for only four months. It is not clear from the promo video what happened to her son.

The contestant further told Ranveer that she got her daughter-in-law, Komal, married again. Ranveer says that we often hear that a mother got her daughter married but a mother-in-law getting her daughter-in-law married is something we rarely get to know.

Upon hearing Ranveer, the contestant gets emotional and starts crying. The actor, too, gets emotional. The contestant says that now when her daughter-in-law is happy, they, too, feel good. After this, Ranveer folds his hands and bows in front of the woman, expressing gratitude.

This promo video has been shared on Colors Tv’s official Instagram account. “See Roma Ji’s journey from mother in law to mother, only on The Big Picture," reads the caption.

The promo video was shared a few hours ago, and it has already received more than one lakh views. In earlier episodes, celebrity guests like Salman Khan and Rohit Shetty have come on the show. As far as work is concerned, Ranveer will soon be seen in the film 83, and his look has also received a lot of appreciation.

