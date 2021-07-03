The Big Picture Promo: Ranveer Singh Makes TV Debut as Quiz Show Host

The promo of The Big Picture, a quiz show hosted by Ranveer Singh is out now. Marking Ranveer’s debut on television, The Big Picture will test contestants’ knowledge and visual memory.

In the promo shared by Ranveer, the actor can be seen talking about his career. He described some of his famous characters from Simmba to Bajirao and Khilji. He then described the game show, saying that a contestant’s visual memory can make them win crores.

Take a look at the promo below:

Earlier in the day, Ranveer talked about his TV debut via a statement that read, “In my journey as an artiste, the urge to experiment and explore has been constant. Indian cinema has undeniably given me everything – it’s been a platform for me to excel and showcase my skills as an actor, and I have been fortunate to get immense love from the people of India. Now, I look to connect with them in an extremely unique and engaging way through my television debut with Colors’ The Big Picture. The proposition of introducing India to a ‘now’ generation quiz show sealed the deal for me."

Previously, fans of the actor had taken to social media to speculate about his TV show appearance. This was because ColorsTV had posted cryptic tweets with references to his hit films. “Entertainment hoga blockbuster bread pakode ki kasam (entertainment will be blockbuster, swear on bread pakora)," one tweet read. The other read, “TV Ka Time aa gaya (TV’s time has come)."

Entertainment hoga blockbuster bread pakode ki kasam pic.twitter.com/FrIilpYHQH— ColorsTV (@ColorsTV) July 2, 2021

TV ka time aa gaya! pic.twitter.com/JOAHtg0Znc— ColorsTV (@ColorsTV) July 2, 2021

Meanwhile on the film front, Ranveer will soon be seen in Kabir Khan’s film 83. He will be seen essaying the role of legendary cricketer Kapil Dev in the sports drama. The movie is based on the 1983 cricket world cup victory of Indian cricket team. He also has Diyang Thakkar’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus in the pipeline.

