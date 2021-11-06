The Big Picture: Rani Mukerji Confesses About Having a Crush on Aamir Khan During ‘Ghulam’ Shoot

This weekend, the The Big Picture stage will be graced by the shaatir con jodi of Bollywood - Bunty Aur Babli aka Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji. Rani’s bubbly but elegant persona and Saif’s dapper aura will electrify the room as they join ever-energetic host superstar Ranveer Singh on the show.

As Rani arrived on this show for the very first time, Ranveer grabbed his opportunity to shake a leg with her on the classic hit Aati Kya Khandala, and they both also recreated the famous matchstick action that everyone would remember. Rani then goes on to reveal that she used to have a crush on Aamir Khan during the shoot of Ghulam. She also admitted to being very nervous during their shoot and mentioned “I have learned so much from him during Ghulam, and also from Shahrukh during the filming of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Mujhe garv hota hai ki maine unke saath itna saara kam kiya!”

Read: The Big Picture: Katrina Kaif Pitches for Female Cop-centric Movie After Sooryavanshi

Ranveer is about to create many such special memories this weekend with Saif and Rani. Keep watching The Big Picture presented by BYJU’S & CoinSwitch, powered by Kotak Mahindra Bank & Cadbury Dairy Milk every Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm, only on COLORS and Voot.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.