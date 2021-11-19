The Big Picture: Ranveer Singh Does the 'Naagin' Dance for Ekta Kapoor, Mouni Roy

Bollywood actor and host Ranveer Singh will be seen having some fun moments with television czarina Ekta Kapoor and Naagin star Mouni Roy on The Big Picture. Ekta and Mouni are coming as special guests on the visual-based quiz show. Speaking about Ekta Kapoor’s show Naagin, Ranveer asks her why she hasn’t made any show focusing on male snakes.

She responds, “I never see any handsome snakes around." To this Ranveer comes forward for the role of ‘Naagraj’ right there on the stage just to have some fun.

He says jokingly, “I will prove that there is potential inside me to become a snake(naag)." Ranveer then sports a serpent look and even performs the famous ‘Naagin dance’ while everyone cheers for him.

While all were enjoying the fun moments, Mouni Roy admits that despite playing a Naagin on screen, she is petrified of snakes in real life.

The Big Picture airs on Colors. Earlier, Ranveer said about hosting The Big Picture, “I always recognised the fact that they garnered an immense amount of love from people for their charismatic turns on the television screen. I have a great opportunity here with the Big Picture to connect with the youth of India as well as the entire Indian family audience.

“I hope I can continue the grand legacy of the mainstream men of Hindi cinema on national television."

On the work front, Ranveer will soon be seen in Kabir Khan’s 83, which recreates India’s historic World Cup Cricket win in 1983, as well as Rohit Shetty’s comedy film Cirkus.

He will also be seen in YRF’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar, directed by Divyang Thakkar.

