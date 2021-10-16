The Big Picture: Ranveer Singh Kicks Off TV Debut with Policewoman From Haryana as First Contestant

Tanveer Singh’s much-awaited TV debut happened on Saturday night with Karishma Toor, a policewoman from Haryana, as the first contestant. The Bollywood actor was at his effervescent best during the premiere episode of the visual-based quiz show, acting as the perfect support and encouragement for contestants. Ranveer welcomed Karishma Toor from Haryana as his first contestant. Karishma, a young policewoman, came onto the quiz show in hopes to win enough money to build a house for her family and to save enough for her wedding, too.

Karishma showed quite a lot of confidence, answering some critical questions without using lifelines. She went on to win Rs 20 lakhs in the end. Besides the family-wale lifeline, she also used two India-wale lifelines to get guaranteed right answer, and will be sharing 25% of her prize money with each partner.

Ranveer credits all his success to his lady luck and wife Deepika Padukone, and he carried this luck for his TV debut on the Colors show as well. When Karishma correctly answered a dance-related question, Ranveer celebrated the moment by performing garba with her on Deepika’s famous song, Nagada Sang Dhol, from their movie Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, making it perfect for the festive season.

Karishma chose to quit the show after winning Rs 20 lakhs as her lifelines were exhausted. The second contestant was Abhay Singh, a teacher from Uttar Pradesh. While Ranveer said he is jealous of Abahy’s good looks, the latter gave the actor some lessons of the local UP lingo, while learning few techniques from the host to find his very own Deepika.

