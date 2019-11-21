Take the pledge to vote

Emraan Hashmi, Rishi Kapoor Come Face to Face in The Body's New Poster

The new poster of Rishi Kapoor, Emraan Hashmi, Sobhita Dhulipala and Vedhika starrer horror-thriller, The Body was shared on Instagram by Emraan Hashmi.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 21, 2019, 5:24 PM IST
Emraan Hashmi, Rishi Kapoor Come Face to Face in The Body's New Poster
The new poster of Rishi Kapoor, Emraan Hashmi, Sobhita Dhulipala and Vedhika starrer horror-thriller, The Body was shared on Instagram by Emraan Hashmi.

The new poster of Rishi Kapoor, Emraan Hashmi, Sobhita Dhulipala and Vedhika starrer horror-thriller, The Body was shared on Instagram by Emraan Hashmi. The new poster shows Sobhita sitting crossed-legged on a chair at a distance wearing a red dress. She is seen with a finger on her lips, while Emraan and Rishi are seen standing facing each other with an intense expression.

Emraan Hashmi captioned the poster, "An opportunistic husband vs a righteous cop. Witness their face-off in #TheBody, in cinemas this December, Friday the 13th!"

The Body is a comeback film of Rishi Kapoor after a hiatus after he underwent medical treatment in New York. It is also for the first time Emraan Hashmi will be sharing screen space with the veteran actor.

The trailer of The Body released on November 14 opens up with the case of a missing body. Rishi Kapoor initiates investigating for the missing body which is said to be of Sobhita Dhulipala. Emraan Hashmi will be seen playing on-screen husband of Sobhita and he is seen trying to hide the cracks in his marriage.

Vedhika will be seen essaying the role of Emraan Hashmi's mistress in the film. The trailer of The Body ends on the mysterious note addressing the possibility that Sobhita Dhulipala's character is faking her own death.

The first poster of The Body was released two days ago and was shared by Emraan Hashmu with a caption, "A murder cover-up or a mysterious conspiracy? Find out the truth of #TheBody, releasing this December, Friday the 13th."

Directed by Jeethu Joseph, The Body is scheduled to hit the big screens on December 13.

