The Body is Missing and So is the Trailer of Rishi Kapoor-Emraan Hashmi Film

Rishi Kapoor has been away from Bollywood for a while now. With his treatment completed, fans are looking forward to his next project. Playing on the excitement of fans, a teaser for his upcoming film The Body was released on Tuesday with a twist.

The Body will be the first film to see Rishi Kapoor and Emraan Hashmi together on the big screen. The trailer opens up in a morgue room with one of the compartments open and seemingly empty. This is followed by a text that states a body is missing and so is the trailer.

The Body is a crime thriller mystery starring Rishi Kapoor, Emraan Hashmi, and Sobhita Dhulipala. It is the remake of a 2012 Spanish film of the same name.

The remake will be directed by Jeethu Joseph. It will mark his directorial debut in Bollywood. The only other Bollywood film he had worked on in the past was writing the script for Ajay Devgn's Drishyam which was based on Jeethu's own Malayalam film of the same name.

The full trailer of The Body is set to release on Friday. Its release date is yet to be announced.

