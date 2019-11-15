The Body Trailer: Rishi Kapoor Back with a Bang, Emraan Hashmi Under the Scanner in this Murder Mystery

Rishi Kapoor and Emraan Hashmi have both been absent from the big screen for a while now. The two actors are teaming up for their next venture titled The Body, which has started getting a lot of attention already. The film's air of mystery and thrill has created an atmosphere of anticipation.

As it was revealed before, The Body trailer opens up with the case of a missing body. The disappearance is being investigated by Rishi Kapoor. The missing body is said to be of Sobhita Dhulipala. Her body's disappearance introduces viewers to Emraan Hashmi who plays her on-screen husband.

As the trailer progresses, Rishi Kapoor is seen delving deeper into the case aggressively whereas Emraan Hashmi continues to try and hide the cracks in his marriage. One of the reasons for the cracks is revealed to be Vedhika who plays the role of Hashmi's mistress. The trailer ends on the mysterious note addressing the possibility that Dhulipala's character is faking her own death.

Watch the trailer here:

While it was earlier revealed that the film is inspired by a Spanish film of the same name, the trailer mirrors numerous aspects of Ben Affleck starrer Gone Girl.

Directed by Jeethu Joseph, The Body is set to release on December 13.

