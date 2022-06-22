'The Boss Returns': Vijay's Thalapathy 66 Now Titled Varisu

The first look poster and title of Thalapthy Vijay’s upcoming film were unveiled on Tuesday, a day ahead of the actor’s birthday on June 22. The earlier tentatively titled Thalapathy 66 now goes by the name Varisu and the first look poster features Vijay in a sharp intense look, donning a grey plaid three-piece suit. The poster also carries the tagline ‘the boss returns’.

Directed by Vamshi Paidipally, Varisu features Vijay, Rashmika Mandanna, Prabhu, Sarathkumar, Prakash Raj, Shaam, Srikanth, Jayasudha, Sangeetha Krish, and Samyuktha. The film is bankrolled by Dil Raju and Shirish under the banner of Sri Venkateshwara Creations.

Amid all this, news of the actor’s 67th film has found its way online. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, many are speculating that Thalapathy 67 might be a part of Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU) after Vikram and Kaithi or a stand-alone project. Moreover, recent media reports stated that the actor would play the character of a gangster, who is in his 40s in Thalapathy 67.

Soon after wrapping the shoot of Varisu, Vijay is likely to focus on his 67th film, which will be tentatively titled Thalapathy 67.

Coming back to Varisu, Vijay will mark his debut in Telugu with the Vamshi Paidipally directorial. Sarath Kumar is expected to play a pivotal character in the movie. The film, bankrolled by Dil Raju, has music by S. Thaman. The film went on floors after a puja ceremony on April 6 and the second schedule is currently underway in Chennai.

Touted to be a family drama, the Vijay-starrer is a bilingual film and is set to hit the theatres on Pongal 2023.

Vijay was last seen in Beast. On the work front, the actor has one more project in the pipeline with director Atlee.

