The Boys to Watchmen: Superheroes Shows with a Totally Different Approach

We're all familiar with -- Ironman, Batman, Captain America, Wonder Woman-- the big names in comics, thanks to years of multiple appearings on the big and small screens. It’s time to look beyond the popular superheroes. So, we have come up with a list of other superheroes who are equally good if not better.

The Boys

Premise: Supes have been committing atrocities that are brushed under the carpet because they are revered by the general masses. Billy Butcher recruits The Boys who have all been wronged by The Seven, the world’s most notorious superheroes, to bring them down. Based on the best-selling comics by Garth Ennis, The Boys is a revenge story where the nobodies take on the somebodies.

What works: It’s a depiction of grey superheroes trying to fit in like normal beings.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Raising Dion

Premise: Secrets, conspiracies, mysteries, all dangerously begin to swarm around one family when a young boy becomes aware of his unlimited powers. There's also a single mom fighting the odds to keep her son safe.

What works: A little boy acting more than his age is Raising Dion's primary strength. One can easily connect to the characters, and fast pace will not let you skip any moment.

Where to watch: Netflix

The Tick

Premise: In a world where superheroes have been real for decades, an accountant with mental health issues and zero powers, suspects that his city is owned by a global super villain. As he struggles to uncover the conspiracy, he falls in league with a strange blue superhero. They launch into an adventure brimming with crazed archvillains, blood-soaked vigilantes and superhuman freakery.

What works: This one is a satirical take on the superhero fad. With a very 70s vibe to it, the comic timing of the characters never ceases to surprise.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Jessica Jones

Premise: The series chronicles the life of one of the darker Marvel characters, Jessica Jones. When her short-lived career as a superhero ends due to a tragedy, she opens her own detective agency. Suffering from post-traumatic stress syndrome, Jessica struggles in choosing between saving the world and getting through each day.

What works: You can believe everything positive you've read about Jessica Jones. Krysten Ritter unquestionably nails the badass and sassy superhero private detective. It is one of the shows that get PTSD quite aptly.

Where to watch: Netflix

Watchmen

Premise: From Damon Lindelof and set in an alternate history where “superheroes” are treated as outlaws, this drama series embraces the nostalgia of the original groundbreaking graphic novel of the same name while attempting to break new ground of its own. With Regina King in the lead, the show paves way for many more dystopian superhero storylines that feel authentic in their approach.

What works: Watchmen may not appear an easy watch initially, but it will indulge you with great detailing.

Follow @News18Movies for more