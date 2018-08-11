GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
The Brotherhood: Documentary Based On Mob Lynching To Be Released On August 15

'The Brotherhood' has been cleared by the CBFC for release. The film will come out on August 15, 2018.

Updated:August 11, 2018, 1:59 PM IST
A still from The Brotherhood. (Image courtesy: YouTube)
Most of the Indian documentaries suffer due to the lack of publicity in India, but The Brotherhood, a film based on the rising incidents of mob lynching, has a better fate. The film, directed by journalist Pankaj Parashar, is set to be released on August 15, 2018. It will simultaneously hit YouTube and other social media channels. Its special previews are getting aired on DTH services like Tata Sky.

The film has had its share of troubles with the Central Board Of Film Certification (CBFC), popularly known as the Censor Board, when it was refused the certificate. Parashar took the matter to the Indian Censor Appeal Tribunal (FCAT) which granted it the certificate.

The film talks about the Dadri case in which a man named Akhlaq was killed by a group of people on September 28, 2015, on the pretext of consuming beef.



Parashar, said in a statement, “The relationship between different communities has been cordial for ages before such incidents started taking place. People do not perform any custom without each other. The people don’t have very diverse political ideologies in such areas. They have been sharing a similar lineage for centuries. My film tends to search for the common cord that have kept us united all these years.”

