‘The Calm Before the Storm,’ Says Sara Ali Khan While Sharing Pool Pics

Actress Sara Ali Khan often creates buzz with her gorgeous pictures and videos on social media. Recently, Sara caught her followers’ attention after sharing photos of herself enjoying rain in a pool on her unicorn float.

Clad in a neon bikini, the actress in one of the photos is seen hugging the unicorn float. Sharing the images on Instagram, she wrote, “The calm before the storm. Nothing will ruin Sara or Uni’s form. Weather will change, rain will transform. We will embrace it, be ourselves and not conform.”

On the occasion of Rakhi on Monday, Sara shared a video showing the actress and her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan having fun in a pool. In the clip, Ibrahim can be seen upturning the unicorn float on which Sara’s sitting. The caption of the video reads, “When he says he’s always got my back...he doesn’t mean it. Happy Rakhi to all #brothersandsisters.”

A few days back, the actress set the internet ablaze with her pictures wherein she can be seen performing yoga in a red track suit.

Posting the picture, she wrote, "Happy Sunday. #sundayfunday #sunnyday #sunnysunday. If only peace, serenity and green truly made you wiser... but at least I got the day right this time..."

Sara will be next seen in David Dhawan’s Coolie No. 1 in which she shares screen space with Varun Dhawan. The movie was scheduled to release on May 1, but got deferred in light of the COVID-19 situation.

She has also signed Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re wherein she will be seen alongside Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.