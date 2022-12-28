The Cholas Are Back! Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan 2 Teaser, Release Date Out, Details Inside

After a lot of anticipation, the makers of Ponniyin Selvan announced the release date of the second instalment of the film and shared a teaser as well. On Wednesday, Kyca Productions took to social media to share the teaser and reveal that the sequel to the Mani Ratnam directorial will release on April 28, 2023. The teaser featured Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Vandhiyathevan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Sharing the video, the production house wrote, “Let’s get those swords in the air as we await the 28th of April 2023!"

Watch it here:

The second part of Ponniyin Selvan will feature Chiyaan Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Trisha in the lead roles. The plot will be in continuation of the original film, which ended on a cliffhanger.

Ponniyin Selvan: I was a massive hit at the box office upon its release. The period drama broke several box office records as it grossed over a whopping Rs 500 crore at the ticket booth and became the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2022. In addition, it also went on to become the fourth-highest-grossing Tamil film of all time and the fifteenth-highest-grossing Indian film of all time. The film is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s 1995 novel of the eponymous name.

The movie portrays the tale of Arulmozhivarman played by Jayam Ravi, one of the most powerful kings who subsequently rose to become Rajaraja Chola I, the great Chola emperor. Nandini, the queen of Puzhuvoor, is portrayed by Aishwarya. The first part of Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan chronicles the significant events that occur in the first three parts of the five-part book.

