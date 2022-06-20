The Chosen One Fame Raymundo Garduño, Juan Francisco González Killed In Car Crash

Actors Raymundo Garduño Cruz and Juan Francisco González Aguilar, who were part of the Netflix series The Chosen One, have died in a road accident. According to E! News, both actors were killed after their van crashed and overturned in the California Sur peninsula. This accident occurred on June 16.

Apart from Raymundo and Juan, two other cast members and four crew members sustained injuries. E! News reported that the injured were taken to a nearby hospital. It was also reported that the team was filming for The Chosen One in Mexico.

They were going to a local airport at the time of the crash. Raymundo and Juan died on the spot. Following the untimely demise of the two actors, the shooting of The Chosen One had to be halted and stopped for time being.

The State Government of Baja California also issued a statement in this regard on June 17. In this statement, they expressed regret over Raymundo and Juan’s deaths. The State Government also expressed condolences to the families, friends and Baja California arts community.

Now, it remains to be seen when the shooting of The Chosen One resumes again. The Chosen One series is based on the comic book series American Jesus. The Chosen One narrates the story of three doctors who wish to procure a Zika vaccine in a remote village of Pantanal.

Their efforts to procure medical assistance are refused. In this process, they clash with a faith healer. Their problems escalate further when they find themselves trapped on an isolated island. Apart from Raymundo and Juan, Renan Tenca, Paloma Bernardi, Gutto Szuster, Pedro Caetano and others are part of this series.

Bankrolled by Mixer Films, The Chosen One series started streaming on Netflix on June 28, 2019. The second season started streaming on December 6, 2019.

