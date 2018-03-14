English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
The Conjuring Writers to Rewrite Die Hard 6 Script
lthough not much is known on the plot of the film, it has been dubbed a "part-prequel, part-sequel" and will see Willis reprising his role as the wisecracking police detective John McClane.
A poster of Bruce Willis from the 1988 movie 'Die Hard'.
Los Angeles: Writers Chad and Carey Hayes, known for the script of horror film The Conjuring, have been roped in to rewrite the script of Die Hard 6.
The film will also feature actor Bruce Willis, who has been a part of the franchise since the first instalment.
Len Wiseman is still on board to produce and helm the new movie, which is currently titled "Die Hard: Year One", reports femalefirst.co.uk.
Although not much is known on the plot of the film, it has been dubbed a "part-prequel, part-sequel" and will see Willis reprising his role as the wisecracking police detective John McClane.
Half of the movie will see McClane as a rookie police officer in the early 1980s, with the rest of the movie being set in the present day.
Willis, 62, first starred as McClane in the 1988 classic movie, which was based on author Roderick Thorp's novel "Nothing Lasts Forever" and was last seen as the character in 2013 in "A Good Day To Die Hard".
Last month, Willis revealed that the film is still going ahead and the script had been written. But it has now emerged that the Hayes brothers are working on a rewrite.
Also Watch
-
The Farmers Protest : Devendra Fadnavis Govt Bows Down to Red Sea of Farmers in Mumbai
-
Monday 12 March , 2018
Watch: Off Centre With R Balki
-
Saturday 10 March , 2018
Bengal Man Builds Toilet From Plastic Bottles
-
Tuesday 13 March , 2018
Exploring The New Nokia Phones With Juho Sarvikas at MWC 2018
-
Friday 09 March , 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
The Farmers Protest : Devendra Fadnavis Govt Bows Down to Red Sea of Farmers in Mumbai
Monday 12 March , 2018 Watch: Off Centre With R Balki
Saturday 10 March , 2018 Bengal Man Builds Toilet From Plastic Bottles
Tuesday 13 March , 2018 Exploring The New Nokia Phones With Juho Sarvikas at MWC 2018
Friday 09 March , 2018 REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Captaincy More About Responsibility Rather Than Pressure: R Ashwin
- Wands At Ready! Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald First Teaser Trailer Is Here
- Heavy Costumes Caused Amitabh Bachchan Pain; Doctors Recommend One Day's Rest
- Sonam Kapoor, Dulquer Salmaan Get Ready for the Adaptation of Anuja Chauhan's The Zoya Factor
- Proven Ways to Slow Down Aging