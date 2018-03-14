GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo

LIVE Bye-Election Results 2018

Live Blog [+]
»
1-min read

The Conjuring Writers to Rewrite Die Hard 6 Script

lthough not much is known on the plot of the film, it has been dubbed a "part-prequel, part-sequel" and will see Willis reprising his role as the wisecracking police detective John McClane.

IANS

Updated:March 14, 2018, 10:25 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
The Conjuring Writers to Rewrite Die Hard 6 Script
A poster of Bruce Willis from the 1988 movie 'Die Hard'.


Los Angeles: Writers Chad and Carey Hayes, known for the script of horror film The Conjuring, have been roped in to rewrite the script of Die Hard 6.

The film will also feature actor Bruce Willis, who has been a part of the franchise since the first instalment.

Len Wiseman is still on board to produce and helm the new movie, which is currently titled "Die Hard: Year One", reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Although not much is known on the plot of the film, it has been dubbed a "part-prequel, part-sequel" and will see Willis reprising his role as the wisecracking police detective John McClane.

Half of the movie will see McClane as a rookie police officer in the early 1980s, with the rest of the movie being set in the present day.

Willis, 62, first starred as McClane in the 1988 classic movie, which was based on author Roderick Thorp's novel "Nothing Lasts Forever" and was last seen as the character in 2013 in "A Good Day To Die Hard".

Last month, Willis revealed that the film is still going ahead and the script had been written. But it has now emerged that the Hayes brothers are working on a rewrite.

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES