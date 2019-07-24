The Crown Actor Accidentally Gives Away Season 3 Air Date, Netflix Series to Return In November
Appearing on Jo Good's BBC show, Tobias Menzies accidentally revealed that 'The Crown' season 3 will premiere in November 2019.
Image of Tobias Menzies, courtesy of Instagram
The highly-loved and acclaimed Netflix drama The Crown is set to return this year with season 3. Tobias Menzies, who takes over the role of Prince Philip from Matt Smith, accidentally revealed the return date while appearing on a radio interview.
As per Menzies' slip up, the drama revolving around the royal family will air in November. He said, while appearing on Jo Good's BBC show (via digitalspy.com), "We shot season three and that starts in November."
Earlier, Netflix revealed that season 3 would debut in the latter half of 2019.
In season 3, Olivia Colman succeeds Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth II. After much speculation, it was announced in October 2018 that the Broadchurch actress Colman would be taking on the role of the Queen in the latest outing.
Menzies joined The Crown as Prince Philip in March. With Claire Foy and Matt Smith gone from the series, the drama is about to move into a new era, both with a rebooted cast and with time moving forward in the series.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Also Watch
-
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Best Of MTV Movie Awards: Body Positivity, Stunt Doubles And Strong Women
-
Monday 17 June , 2019
Mohit Raina On His Web Series 'Kaafir'
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sameera Reddy Talks About 'Stressful Breastfeeding' In New Instagram Post, Read Here
- Karan Johar Places His Bets on Hindi Remake of Vijay Deverakonda's Dear Comrade Before Its Release
- Indian Blind Cricket Team Does A Salute With Sheldon Cotterell
- Central Government Seeks Detailed Response from TikTok Over Unlawful Content
- Motor Vehicles Amendment Bill 2019 Passed: Here's a Complete List of Revised Traffic Violation Fines