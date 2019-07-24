The Crown Actor Accidentally Gives Away Season 3 Air Date, Netflix Series to Return In November

The highly-loved and acclaimed Netflix drama The Crown is set to return this year with season 3. Tobias Menzies, who takes over the role of Prince Philip from Matt Smith, accidentally revealed the return date while appearing on a radio interview.

As per Menzies' slip up, the drama revolving around the royal family will air in November. He said, while appearing on Jo Good's BBC show (via digitalspy.com), "We shot season three and that starts in November."

Earlier, Netflix revealed that season 3 would debut in the latter half of 2019.

In season 3, Olivia Colman succeeds Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth II. After much speculation, it was announced in October 2018 that the Broadchurch actress Colman would be taking on the role of the Queen in the latest outing.

Menzies joined The Crown as Prince Philip in March. With Claire Foy and Matt Smith gone from the series, the drama is about to move into a new era, both with a rebooted cast and with time moving forward in the series.

