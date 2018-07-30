English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
The Crown: Hit Netflix Show Finds its Prince Charles and Queen Mother
Josh O'Connor and Marion Bailey have joined the cast of The Crown season three in the roles of Prince Charles and the Queen Mother. They star alongside Olivia Colman and Helena Bonham Carter, who are already busy filming the upcoming season.
Image: Netflix
Long live The Crown. With production already underway, the Netflix historical drama about the British royal family continues to reveal its new stars for seasons three and four. After the arrival of Olivia Colman, Helena Bonham Carter and Ben Daniels, the latest additions to the cast have been named as Josh O'Connor and Marion Bailey.
Josh O'Connor will play Prince Charles and Marion Bailey will play the Queen Mother, according to information published on the show's Twitter feed.
Josh O'Connor, the British actor previously seen in Florence Foster Jenkins, said: "I am thrilled to be joining The Firm for the next instalment of The Crown. Seasons 3 and 4 will follow some of the most turbulent events in the Prince of Wales's life and our national story and I'm excited to be bringing to life the man in the midst of it all. I'm very aware it's a formidably talented family to be joining, but reliably informed I have the ears for the part and will fit right in."
The future Queen Mother, Marion Bailey (Allied) commented on joining the Netflix show: "Wonderful to be joining The Crown. It's a brilliant show and we have a tough act to follow but what a gift to be playing the fascinating and greatly loved Queen Mother. Thrilled to be on board and working with such a top notch team."
Another new name joining the show for season three, due to screen in 2019, is Erin Doherty, who will play Elizabeth II and Prince Philip's daughter, Princess Anne. The actress said: "To be part of 'The Crown' feels both ridiculously special and surreal. There is such a rare dynamic within Princess Anne that I am incredibly grateful to be able to explore. She is a woman of great strength and heart -- I feel privileged to fight her corner."
Olivia Colman replaces Claire Foy in the role of Elizabeth II, while Helena Bonham Carter replaces Vanessa Kirby as Princess Margaret. Jason Watkins plays Prime Minister Harold Wilson, and Tobias Menzies plays Prince Philip.
The Crown earned 13 nominations at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards in 2017.
(With AFP Relaxnews inputs)
(With AFP Relaxnews inputs)
