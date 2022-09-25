The Crown Season 5 Gets a Release Date - Are You Excited?

Emmy-winning Netflix series The Crown is coming back with its fifth season. On Saturday night, the official Instagram handle of the show announced that The Crown Season 5 will be released on November 9, 2022.

The announcement has left fans super excited, who were quick to flood the comments section with requests, urging makers to release a trailer soon. While one of the fans wrote, “WE NEED A TRAILER”, another comment read, “Give me the trailer NOWWWWWW!”

With The Crown Season 5, Harry Potter’s Professor Dolores Umbridge will take over as the queen. In September last year, the makers shared a video revealing her look as the queen when they also announced that season 5 will premiere in November 2022. However, back then, the release date was not announced.

“Hello! I am Imelda Staunton and I am currently on the set of The Crown, where we have just begun filming season five. I am delighted to be here inheriting the role of Queen Elizabeth from two outstanding actresses. Most recently, the wonderful Olivia Colman, and who could forget the actress who originated the part? Claire Foy. I will do my utmost to maintain the very high standard that they set. Hopefully, I look calm, collected and capable,” she had said.

While Imelda Staunton will take over as the queen from Olivia Colman, Jonathan Pryce will essay Prince Philip. Dominic West will play Prince Charles, whereas Elizabeth Debicki will be the new Princess Diana.

Reportedly, season 5 of The Crown will revolve around the royal family’s life in 1990s. As reported by Variety, fans will also get to see a glimpse of the young Prince William and Prince Harry in this upcoming season.

The last season of The Crown highlighted two characters during Queen Elizabeth II’s reign – Margaret Thatcher, who became the U.K.’s first female prime minister and Princess Diana.

