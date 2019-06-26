The Current War Trailer: Benedict Cumberbatch and Nicholas Hoult Fight it Out as Thomas Edison and Nikola Tesla
'The Current War' depicts the epic rivalry between Thomas Edison and Nikola Tesla to earn the credit for the bringing electricity into people’s homes.
A still from The Current War trailer
Two years after its debut at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2017, The Current War is finally going to hit theaters this October. After much wait, 101 Studios has finally released an official new trailer for the Martin Scorcese-produced thriller. The Current War, is all about the famous battle of the bulb between two 19th century scientists, Thomas Edison and Nikola Tesla.
While the trailer shows Benedict Cumberbatch as Edison, Nicholas Hoult will be seen as Tesla, and Michael Shannon will portray George Westinghouse in the movie. The movie depicts the epic rivalry between Edison and Tesla to earn the credit for the bringing electricity into people’s homes. Based on a true event, the film also stars Tom Holland, Katherine Waterston, Matthew Macfadyen and Tuppence Middleton.
The film trailer offers a compelling look at this quintessential corporate clash of ego, intellect and greed as Edison and Tesla repeatedly try to undercut each other in order to rise to fame. The film is based on the battle between Edison and Tesla/Westinghouse for the rights to provide electricity with their competing technologies.
In the teaser, while Edison says, “This is a battle of the greatest minds of America,” Westinghouse threatens, “If you want to be remembered, it’s simple: Shoot a president. But if you prefer to have what I call a legacy, you leave the world a better place than you found it.”
Here’s the look at the much-awaited film's trailer:
Written by Michael Mitnick and directed by Alfonso Gomez-Rejon, the historical drama was premiered at TIFF 2017, where it received negative reviews from critics. Two years later, Gomez-Rejon is back with the movie after making substantial changes to the original footage, swapping out the film’s musical score, cutting its run time, and adding new scenes.
