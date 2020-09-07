The Curtain Comes Down on Kasautii Zindagii Kay

Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes starrer show Kasautii Zindagii Kay is all set to off air despite producer Ekta Kapoor's contrary efforts. A Mumbai Mirror report has claimed that the daily soap is in the final stages of shooting it's finale episodes for featuring till October first week.

Earlier, it was reported that Ekta had tried to negotiate with Parth on his decision to stay in the show. Later, he was also offered a fee hike and a promise to shift the track back on his character Anurag Basu. But it seems like Parth is in no mood to change his decision to move to newer options of work in the digital space.

Meanwhile, a source close to the development said that Ekta felt that by replacing Parth the audience will loose it's connect with the show. The makers and channel were looking for replacement when Parth first tendered his resignation in August but seems like KZK was too reliant on the lead actor's shoulders to continue without him.

Karan Patel had only recently joined KZK as the new Mr Bajaj and Aamna Sharif as Komolika had stepped in after Hina Khan quit owing to professional ambitions beyond TV. The KZK reboot will have completed nearly two years of run when it will go off air on October 3.

It is also said that a happy end is being scripted for the finale of KZK featuring Erica and Parth, who fans popularly address as #AnuPre.