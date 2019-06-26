The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Mixes Puppetry and Fantasy Filmmaking
Netflix Originals has come up with the imaginative and highly creative world of Thra in 'The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance.'
Image of The Ritual Master in The Dark Crystal, courtesy of Instagram
From Narcos to the recently released Leila, Netflix has been constantly offering a variety of orginal content for serial binge watchers. The latest in the line up of releases includes the TV series adaptation of Jim Henson’s 1982 feature film, The Dark Crystal. Netflix's The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance tells a fresh story, set many years before the events of the original film. Featuring the voice cast of Game of Thrones stars Lena Headey (as Maudra Fara), Nathalie Emmanuel (as Deet) and Natalie Dormer (as Onica), the anticipated series will arrive on August 30.
The official synopsis of the show reads: "At the heart of Thra lies The Crystal of Truth - a source of untold power. But with the Crystal falling in the hands of the evil Skeksis, a sickness spreads all across the land. Adventure ensues when three Gelfling set on a journey to uncover the horrific truth behind the power of the Skeksis - and an epic battle for the planet begins."
The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance also features Taron Egerton (Kingsman and Rocketman) as Rian, Anya Taylor-Joy (The Witch) as Brea, voicing pivotal roles in helping unravel the mysterious adventure that will unfold on the dying world of Thra.
See some character images here:
Lena Headey as Maudra Fara
Benedict Wong as The General
Natalie Dormer as Onica
Taron Egerton as Rian
Watch The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance teaser here:
While everyone talks about imaginative and highly creative world of The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, let us tell you that the series has been brought to life with the help of classic puppetry and cutting edge visual effects. The 10-episode series has been directed by Louis Leterrier.
