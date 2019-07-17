The Dark Knight Action Director Designs Stunts for Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff's War
Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff went full throttle on each other in the recently released teaser of their upcoming film War. The action-packed video had the two actors knocking each other out with breath-taking stunts. Turns out, there's more in the film, as the two have also shot an adrenaline-pumping car action sequence on ice in Finland.
Talking about the stunt sequence, IANS quoted director Siddharth Anand as saying, "We were clear from the start that we want to give the Indian audience action they have never seen before. Our film has a huge car sequence that sees Hrithik and Tiger perform an adrenaline-pumping action stunt that has been entirely shot on ice."
"We shot this in Finland, which is in the Arctic circle and we were informed by our production team that we were the first ever film in the world to shoot an action sequence of this scale in the Arctic," he added.
Praising Hrithik and Tiger, the director said the two action stars have pushed themselves "from the word go for our film, to pull off death-defying stunts. This sequence was incredibly risky but visually so stunning that we went for it."
Reportedly, action director Paul Jennings, who had worked in the Hollywood blockbuster The Dark Knight, has designed the jaw-dropping sequence for "War".
War is set to be a visual spectacle for quintessential action cinema lovers as they would witness Hrithik and Tiger pull off jaw-dropping sequences as they try to beat each other. The action entertainer will see Hrithik and Tiger pitted against each other in a ferocious showdown.
Produced by Yash Raj Films, also stars Vaani Kapoor in a pivotal role.
The film, which will be available in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, is scheduled to hit the screens on October 2.
(With inputs from IANS)
