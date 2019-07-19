The Date Belongs to Everyone, Says Akshay Kumar on Mission Mangal-Batla House Box Office Clash
Directed by Jagan Shakti, Mission Mangal stars Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Sharman Joshi, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Kirti Kulhari and Nithya Menon in pivotal roles.
Akshay Kumar with Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu and Nithya Menon at Mission Mangal’s trailer launch on Thursday.
Akshay Kumar’s forthcoming film Mission Mangal is all set to clash at the box office with John Abraham’s Batla House. Based on high-profile real incidents, both the films are slated to release on August 15.
Talking about the clash, Akshay said at Mission Mangal’s trailer launch on Thursday, “As John had said, 'Make some noise for Desi Boys'. We have only 52 weeks in a year and more than 100 films are coming in a year. We are friends, so there is no problem in coming together with our films. Nobody should be blamed for it. Now 2-3 films are coming together. In the future, we will have even more films coming together."
On other stars also taking to patriotic films and releasing them on August 15 (Independence Day), which has been Akshay’s prime slot for years now, the Airlift actor said, "It is wrong to think that I had the exclusivity. More films are being made and the date belongs to everyone who wishes to release their film on that date."
Notably, Akshay and John have starred together in several films, including Garam Masala, Desi Boyz and Housefull 2.
Meanwhile, directed by Jagan Shakti, Mission Mangal tracks the lives of the scientists who made India’s Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM) possible. Along with Akshay, it features Vidya Balan, Sharman Joshi, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Kirti Kulhari and Nithya Menon in pivotal roles.
View this post on Instagram
We are good to go with the #MissionMangal trailer launch at 13.30 hours. I repeat we are good to go with the #MissionMangal Trailer launch at 13.30 hours. @taapsee @aslisona @balanvidya @sharmanjoshi @nithyamenen @iamkirtikulhari @foxstarhindi #CapeOfGoodFilms #HopeProductions #JaganShakti @zeemusiccompany
