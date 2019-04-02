English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
The Dead Don't Die Trailer: Undead Have A Taste for Coffee, Chardonnay in Latest Zombie Flick
'The Dead Don't Die' will rely on its star-studded cast to deliver the humour and horror. It will release on June 14, 2019.
A Still from The Dead Don't Die
Indie filmmaking proponent Jim Jarmusch's latest film is based in the quaint town of Centerville and sees a star-studded cast battling a zombie apocalypse. The makers have released the trailer to The Dead Don't Die, which is touted to be the next big flick in the zombie-horror-comedy genre.
The trailer opens with Bill Murray, a senior police officer, investigating the death of a couple in a store, alongside Adam Driver and Chloë Sevigny. It is here that he gets an inkling to an upcoming zombie outbreak in the town. But he is skeptical. In a follow-up, the whole town is aware of the threat, via TV and mobile phones, as Murray drives around the town, discovering unearthed graves and the undead roaming loose on the streets.
In a departure from the norm, we are informed that the zombies gravitate towards things they loved the most before they died-- coffee, tennis and chardonnay. We also witness a sword-swinging Tilda Swinton, doubling up as a morgue attendant, taking on the zombies. But we are sure that Tilda can look after her own as she confidently points out, "I'm quite confident in my ability to defend myself against the undead." A confused and easily-scared Selena Gomez, among others, also make an endearing appearance.
The trailer is filled with humourous one-liners and deadpan wit, and leaves us wondering if a truce is negotiable, since zombies talk here. Steve Buscemi, Danny Glover, Rosie Perez, Tom Waits, Sara Driver, Caleb Landry Jones, RZA, Iggy Pop and Carol Kane will play pivotal roles in the film, which is welcome addition to the genre.
The Dead Don't Die will release on June 14, 2019. Watch The Dead Don't Die trailer here:
