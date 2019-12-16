Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, Kartik Aaryan Pose for Pic at Rohini Iyer's Party
Various Bollywood celebrities turned up at Rohini Iyer's house party. Among those in attendance were Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday and others.
Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Kartik Aaryan (R)
Bollywood celebrities graced ace publicist and celebrity manager Rohini Iyer’s Sunday night party and it was Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan who caught our attention. Deepika had recently expressed her fascination with Hrithik's good looks and compared him with the dessert ‘death by chocolate’. Now, Deepika was captured in a frame with her arms around Kartik Aaryan and Hrithik, and we can't help but gush over the Dheeme Dheeme trio. For the unversed, Hrithik and Deepika had both taken the Dheeme Dheeme challenge with Kartik.
Read: Deepika Padukone, Kartik Aaryan do Dheeme Dheeme Challenge Outside Mumbai Airport
Here’s one pic shared the host Rohini herself :
Many pictures of the star studded party has gone viral, showing the various celebs which were in attendance. Among those present under the same roof were Anil Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pednekar, Tapsee Pannu, Huma Qureshi, Yami Gautam, Raveena Tandon, Aditi Rao Hydari, Tahira Kashyap, and Radhika Apte. Recently, Deepika had compared Hrithik Death By Chocolate from Corner House, popular eatery in Bengaluru. The comment had gone viral on the social media, with many fans agreeing to the compliment.
Read: Deepika Padukone Compares Hrithik Roshan to Dessert 'Death by Chocolate'
View this post on Instagram
Moments like these ..: good times with the best people . ❤️ @hrithikroshan @deepikapadukone @anilskapoor @kartikaaryan @radhikaofficial @srishtibehlarya @pragyakapoor_ .We missed you (in this pic) @tabutiful @pashminaroshan @anishapadukone @bhumipednekar @ananyapanday @hegdepooja @dianapenty @aaysharma @vikrantmassey87 @shabskofficial @goldiebehl @mudassar_as_is @kunalkkapoor @nainabachchan @sikandarkher , Siddarth Anand , Mamta Anand @krishikalulla @castingchhabra Thank u all for being there and making last night memorable . ❤️ #aboutlastnight A post shared by Rohini iyer (@rohiniyer) on
The big big superloaded Bollywood selfie of this Christmas season. Pure eye candy! Swag & style unlimited. Smiles galore. And a party that was epic!! #aboutlastnight #rohinisBash #bigbollywoodselfie #bollywood #happymushyselfie pic.twitter.com/1w9UQemtDA
— Mushtaq Shiekh (@shiekhspear) December 15, 2019
On the professional front, Deepika will soon be seen in Chhapaak, her first home production. The movie is helmed by Meghna Gulzar and will see Deepika playing Laxmi, an acid attack survivor. The movie's official trailer was recently released and garnered appreciation.
Hrithik, on the other hand has been basking in the glory of his two back to back box office success Super 30 and War. He will be gearing up for Krrish 4.
