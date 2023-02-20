Sanjay Gadhvi’s directorial film Dhoom amassed a huge fan base among the audience. The film was a complete entertainment package having an ensemble cast of actors, foot-tapping music and most importantly, racing bikes. The Dhoom franchise went on to garner huge attention among the masses with some of its fastest-performing bikes. Let’s have a look at those bikes which created much hype among the audience.

Suzuki GSX-R600

The Suzuki GSX R 600 is one of the favourite bikes from the Dhoom film series. This bike was one of the most well-liked models at the time. In the film, the character of Kabir, essayed by John Abraham, along with his gang was seen riding this bike. The 2023 Suzuki GSX-R600 is expected to be priced at around Rs 15 lakh in India.

Suzuki Bandit bike

The character of actor Uday Chopra Ali owned a Suzuki Bandit bike. The bike is powered by a 1255cc engine that comes linked to a six-speed gearbox. Currently, the bike costs around Rs 11 lakh. The engine produces 110 NM of maximum torque and 98 brake horsepower (bhp)

Suzuki Hayabusa

In the Dhoom franchise, John Abraham escapes from a robbery on a red and black Suzuki GSX 1300 R Hayabusa. The Hayabusa, which had a nitrous oxide system, was the fastest motorcycle in production at the time. This bike has an estimated price of around ₹13.7 lakh-₹16.5 lakh.

Suzuki GSR 600

Abhishek Bachchan was seen riding the Suzuki GSR 600, a middleweight tourer, in Dhoom 2. The bike was featured during the chase scene between Abhishek Bachchan and Hrithik Roshan.

BMW S 1000 RR

Uday Chopra was seen driving a BMW S 1000 RR in the first instalment of the Dhoom franchise. A 999CC four-stroke engine powers the red-and-white bike. Additionally, the bike has a staggering price tag of 27.55 lakh rupees.

