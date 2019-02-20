English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
The Dirt trailer: Netflix Film Traces the Journey of World's Most Notorious Band Motley Crue
The Dirt stars Daniel Webster as singer Vince Neil, Douglas Booth as bassist Nikki Sixx, Iwan Rhein as guitarist Mick Mars and Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly) as drummer Tommy Lee.
In 1981, while Nikki Sixx and Tommy Lee were still in talks of forming a rock band, their soon to be band member and lead-guitarist Mick Mars had put out an advertisement, "Loud, rude and aggressive guitar player available." Nikki and Tommy auditioned Mars and the foundation of the world’s most notorious band was laid.
Netflix has released the trailer of its upcoming film The Dirt, which traces the rebellious journey of a runaway bassist, a kid drummer, an old guitarist and a cover band singer, based out of Los Angeles, who infamously formed Motley Crue. As they rose to fame, more than their music, the objectionable lifestyle became the cynosure of all eyes.
The band members were known for their backstage antics, outrageous clothing and endless abuse of alcohol and drugs, all in the name of little anarchy. The depravity of the band members was on full display. Their close brush with the law too is hinted in the trailer. Nikki’s drug problems, Neil’s freak car accident and Tommy’s relationships have been taken up by the makers before he finally makes them into the star they were meant to be.
The Dirt stars Daniel Webster as singer Vince Neil, Douglas Booth as bassist Nikki Sixx, Iwan Rhein as guitarist Mick Mars and Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly) as drummer Tommy Lee and David Costabile plays Crüe manager Doc McGhee. The Dirt is based on the eponymous memoir The Dirt: Confessions of the World's Most Notorious Rock Band, by Neil Strauss and Nikki Sixx.
Director Jeff Tremaine’s musical drama will be available for streaming March 22 onward on Netflix. Watch The Dirt trailer here:
