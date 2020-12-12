'The Dirty Picture' Actress Arya Banerjee Found Dead in Kolkata Apartment

Bengali actress Arya Banerjee who acted in several Bollywood films such as critically acclaimed 'The Dirty Picture' was found dead at her south Kolkata residence on Friday, police said. The police broke open the door of her third floor apartment and found that the body of the 33-year-old woman was lying in the bedroom.

Her domestic help got suspicious as she did not respond to door bells and phone calls in the morning and informed the neighbours who called the police. Arya lived alone and kept to herself mostly, the domestic help said.

The police said that the body was sent for post mortem examination and a forensic team collected samples from her room.

“Primarily there appears to be no foul play. The exact cause of death will be known when the post-mortem report reaches us,” The Telegraph quoted a senior police officer of Lake police station as saying.

“She was getting her food through app-based delivery platforms for some time now. She used to spend time with her pet dog. Neighbours said she didn’t mix with anyone in the locality. We are trying to find out who would visit the house for any work. Her call details are being scanned to see if she was in any distress and if she had received any food from outside in the last 24 hours,” the police added.

The daughter of late sitarist Nikhil Bandyopadhyay, Arya had acted in 'LSD: Love Sex Aur Dhoka' (2010) and other films besides 'The Dirty Picture' (2011). She had also done some modelling jobs in Mumbai.