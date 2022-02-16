The Disco King and Disco Dancer: How Bappi Lahiri Contributed to Mithun Chakraborty’s Film Career

There is no doubt that the film Disco Dancer’s overnight unexpected success and its soundtracks cemented actor Mithun Chakraborty’s status as a star for the masses. Also, the music established Bappi da’s image as the disco king of India. Disco Dancer also witnessed the start of the famous collaboration - Mithun-Bappi Lahiri, as the two went on to work together in an astonishing number of films. Many of these projects turned out to be superhits, over the years. The list includes, 'Dance Dance' (1987), 'Guru' (1989), 'Prem Pratigya' (1989), 'Dalaal' (1993), and others. Before we talk about the songs Bappi da sang for Mithun da, let’s take a look at how did Disco Dancer happen.

Bappi Lahiri Passes Away LIVE Updates: Legendary Musician Dies at 69; Funeral on Thursday; PM Modi, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn And Fans Pay Tributes

In a chat with the Indian Express previously, Bappi da recalled how one day he received a call from filmmaker Ravikant Nagaich – who talked about a ‘naya ladka.’ The disco king stated that Ravi described the guy as – “John Travolta meets Bruce Lee” and urged him to make a beat for him for an upcoming Babbar Subhash movie. Bappi da did make the tune and it turned out to be Disco Dancer. The success of Disco Dancer and its soundtrack made Mithun an upcoming star of Bollywood.

Yaad Aa Raha Hai and I Am A Disco Dancer are the two hit tracks from the film Disco Dancer which make you groove even today. The songs Mausam hai Gane Ka and Dil Tha Akela Akela from Mithun’s 1979 film Surakksha, were sung by the disco king. Film Wardat, released in 1980, proved to be a milestone in Mithun’s career. Bappi da sang songs like – Tu Mujhe Jaan Se Bhi Pyara and Dekha Hai Maine Tumhe Phir Se in the movie. The 1987 film Dance Dance only added to the superstar image of Mithun and disco king image of Bappi da. The song – Super Dancer – from Dance Dance was sung by Bappi da and Alisha Chinai.

In Mithun’s Prem Pratigyaa, Bappi da collaborated with Asha Bhosle to give us the melodious track – Pyar Kabhi Kam Nhi Karna, and for the music in the film Guru – he teamed up with the late veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar.

Indeed, Bappi da played a vital role in assisting Mithun da to reach heights in the Indian film industry.

Bappi da passed away at Criti Care Hospital in Juhu at 3:00 AM on February 16. The singer was admitted to the hospital for a month and was discharged on Monday. However, his health deteriorated the following day after which the family called a doctor to visit at home. Taking a view of his condition, the doctor suggested admitting the singer back to the hospital. And during the early hours of Feb 16, he passed away due to OSA (Obstructive sleep apnea).

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.