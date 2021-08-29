The Empire Star Kunal Kapoor Says Comparisons With Game of Thrones 'Unnecessary,' 'Tragic'

Actor Kunal Kapoor currently stars in the new web-series The Empire, where he plays Mughal emperor Babur. The show is one the very few period dramas on the Indian OTT space and has been praised for its massive scale and production value. Along with praises, it has also drawn comparisons to the popular period-drama Game of Thrones, which aired for eight seasons in HBO. Now, in a latest interview to promotoe the show, Kunal was asked about these comparisons and he had a very unexpected answer.

Talking to SpotBoyE, the actor said, “I think these are unnecessary comparisons. Comparisons will be made and it is tragic that it is Game Of Thrones because it is a fantastic show. Whenever you do a period drama like that it will be compared to something. Some will say it is like Padmaavat, Bajirao [Mastaani] or Game Of Thrones, but it is a different story, it’s a different world, different characters, different people. If people are comparing the scale (to GOT) then great, it’s wonderful, but I don’t think there is any other commonality between that show and this show.”

Previously Dino Morea, who plays Shehbani Khan, talked about comparisons between his character and Khilji from Padmaavat, played by Ranveer Singh. Dino said that it doesn’t bother him as Ranveer did a great job but he has brought his own madness to the character.

The Empire also stars Dino Morea, Shabana Azmi, Drashti Dhami, Sahher Bambba, Rahul Dev, Aditya Seal among others. It is based on the book Empire of the Moghul by Alex Rutherford. The show has been directed by Mitakshara Kumar and produced by Nikkhil Advani’s Emmay Entertainment. The Empire streams on Disney+ Hotstar.

