The Empire Teaser: Nikkhil Advani Announces Digital Magnum Opus, a Period Adventure Drama

The Empire.

Hotstar Specials series The Empire, a period adventure drama tracing the origins of a dynasty, showcases the life story of a king.

Nikkhil Advani and Emmay Entertainment have come together to announce the upcoming Hotstar Specials series The Empire, a monumental period adventure drama tracing the origins of a dynasty. This magnum opus showcases the life story of a warrior, adventurer, survivor, and a king. Touted to be one of the grandest shows ever created in India, the series promises a magnificent visual spectacle mounted on a scale not seen on the digital realm before.

After back-to-back successful shows like drama-mystery Grahan and thriller series November Story, Disney+ Hotstar is partnering with filmmaker Nikkhil Advani who has delivered classic superhits from Kal Ho Naa Ho and Salaam-e-Ishq, to critically-acclaimed titles like D-Day and Batla House; for this magnum opus. The show is directed by Mitakshara Kumar and produced by Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani (Emmay Entertainment). The Empire promises a world-class viewing experience and will release soon only on Disney+ Hotstar.

Here’s the teaser:

Showrunner Nikkhil Advani said, “Putting together The Empire has been a huge challenge but also a massive honor for me. Bringing alive a visually stunning world with a solid story narrative was the main aim for me, Mitakshara Kumar our director and everyone at Emmay Entertainment. Right from the story to the star-cast and high production value - our ambition was to create a show that is larger than life; one that leaves a lasting impression on viewers. Partnering with Disney+ Hotstar has made it possible to bring this visual spectacle to life."

first published:July 09, 2021, 13:44 IST