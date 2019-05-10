English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
I'm So Sad Game of Thrones Getting Over Now, Says Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra’s sister-in-law Sophie Turner features as Sansa Stark on Game of Thrones.
Priyanka Chopra. (Image: AP)
HBO’s blockbuster show Game of Thrones—which is currently in its eighth and the final season—has fans world over and the Jonas family is among them.
Recently in an interview with AP Entertainment, Priyanka Chopra revealed that the entire family gets together whenever they can to watch the show, which stars her sister-in-law Sophie Turner (who is married to Joe Jonas) as Sansa Stark—one of the principal characters who has managed to survive all seasons.
Talking about her love for GoT, Priyanka said, “I am married to a Game of Thrones family, I guess. Whenever we are in town together we try and do it together. The last episode, I wasn’t in town but I think everyone in the family got together, like 15 people, and watched the episode.”
“My husband is a huge, huge fan and I think that’s Sophie is so amazing in the show that we have to keep watching it and it just gets you. So yeah, I love Game of Thrones. I can’t wait to find out... I am so sad, it’s getting over now,” she added.
However, season 8 has lately been receiving a lot of flak for rushing the end, unwarranted twists and more recently, when a Starbucks cup was spotted in the last episode.
On the professional front, Priyanka will next be seen in Shonali Bose’s forthcoming Bollywood film The Sky Is Pink, which also stars Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim in important roles.
THE FAMILY THAT THRONES TOGETHER: @PriyankaChopra says watching #GameofThrones is a #Jonas family affair. pic.twitter.com/ibuOdklWvs— AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) May 9, 2019
