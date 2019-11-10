Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

'The Eternals' Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan and Brian Henry Spotted in Full Character Costumes

A recent picture leaked from the sets of The Eternals revealed some of the film's cast members in their character costumes.

News18.com

Updated:November 10, 2019, 1:12 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
'The Eternals' Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan and Brian Henry Spotted in Full Character Costumes
Angelina Jolie. (Image: Reuters)

Marvel's The Eternals has been having an exciting time throughout its ongoing production. Pictures from the set have promised that the film will introduce a whole new world to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. A recent picture leaked from the sets revealed some of the film's cast members in their character costumes.

In the picture, Angelina Jolie could be seen alongside co-stars Gemma Chan and Brian Henry on the sets of the film in their costumes. Jolie could be seen wearing a white and golden armour and a blonde wig. Chan is in a green and black suit whereas Henry in dark purple. The trio can be seen standing at a beach.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by LA CUARTA PARED (@la_cuarta_pared) on

Earlier, the film's production had suffered a pause when an unused World War II bomb was found during the shooting. Angelina Jolie and Richard Madden who were shooting at the time were immediately removed from the site. One of the film's producers later confirmed that after following a safety protocol and inspection, the area had been deemed safe and production would resume.

The film is set to cover around thousands of years revolving around an immortal alien race. The Eternals boasts a massive cast of Angelina Jolie, Kit Harington, Richard Madden, Gemma Chan, Brian Henry, Dane Whitman, and Kumail Nanjiani among others. Directed by Chloe Zhao, The Eternals is set to release on November 6, 2020.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram