'The Eternals' Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan and Brian Henry Spotted in Full Character Costumes

Marvel's The Eternals has been having an exciting time throughout its ongoing production. Pictures from the set have promised that the film will introduce a whole new world to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. A recent picture leaked from the sets revealed some of the film's cast members in their character costumes.

In the picture, Angelina Jolie could be seen alongside co-stars Gemma Chan and Brian Henry on the sets of the film in their costumes. Jolie could be seen wearing a white and golden armour and a blonde wig. Chan is in a green and black suit whereas Henry in dark purple. The trio can be seen standing at a beach.

Earlier, the film's production had suffered a pause when an unused World War II bomb was found during the shooting. Angelina Jolie and Richard Madden who were shooting at the time were immediately removed from the site. One of the film's producers later confirmed that after following a safety protocol and inspection, the area had been deemed safe and production would resume.

The film is set to cover around thousands of years revolving around an immortal alien race. The Eternals boasts a massive cast of Angelina Jolie, Kit Harington, Richard Madden, Gemma Chan, Brian Henry, Dane Whitman, and Kumail Nanjiani among others. Directed by Chloe Zhao, The Eternals is set to release on November 6, 2020.

