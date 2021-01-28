'The Fact Of A Body' Series Green-lit At HBO

Los Angeles: Premium cable network HBO is set to adapt true crime novel “The Fact of a Body” into a limited series drama. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the network has landed the rights to adapt author Alex Marzano-Lesnevich’s acclaimed memoir which was published in 2017.

The drama follows the story of a young lawyer whose opposition to the death penalty is shaken when she’s assigned the case of a child murderer whose complicated life story parallels the long-suppressed trauma of her past. Jeremiah Zagar of “Hustle” fame will co-write the script and direct the potential series.

Zagar said he is honoured that Marzano-Lesnevich has trusted him with the source material. “As a fan of the book, I am thrilled to have the opportunity to bring such a powerful and profound story to life,” he said.

Marzano-Lesnevich said working with Zagar is a dream come true. “I’ve long been an admirer of Jeremiah’s work, particularly his visually-driven, haunting approach to storytelling. This is a dream pairing to me. I can’t wait to see the story come to life in his hands,” the author said.

Zagar is also attached to executive produce the series along with Jeremy Yaches and Melissa Bernstein.