1-MIN READ

'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier' is Jam-packed with Massive Action Scenes, Says Sebastian Stan

A still of Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes in Avengers: Infinity War (YouTube)

A still of Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes in Avengers: Infinity War (YouTube)

Sebastian Stan is reprising his Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) character of Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier in the series, which also features Anthony Mackie returning as Sam Wilson/Falcon.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: April 26, 2020, 2:03 PM IST
Actor Sebastian Stan has teased that his upcoming Disney Plus series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is loaded with massive action sequences.

Stan is reprising his Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) character of Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier in the series, which also features Anthony Mackie returning as Sam Wilson/Falcon.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the actor said the series is in the same vein as his 2014 blockbuster Captain America: The Winter Soldier, which critics had hailed as an international espionage thriller.

"In a lot of ways, it felt like a movie. Again, we're not finished; we still have some stuff to do. What I loved about it was that, tonally, it was very much in the same world that 'Captain America: The Winter Soldier' was, which was one of my favourite experiences that I've ever had, period."

"So, in a sense, it was grounded and very much in the world as we know it. But, it's also really jam-packed with a lot of massive, massive action scenes mixed with deep focus on character. That's what's really exciting about this," Stan said.

The actor further said that the six-episode series will explore the two titular characters in depth and test them by putting them in complex situations.

"We're getting to keep it in the world of the movies, so it's recognisable that way, but at the same time, these characters are getting so much more mileage for all of us to explore them."

"We can put them in situations that we've never been able to put them in before because you now have six hours as opposed to two. It's always a discovery," Stan added.

Created by Malcolm Spellman, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will debut on Disney Plus in August.

