The Falcon and The Winter Soldier Trailer: Sam and Bucky Train with Captain America Shield

Marvel fans were in for a treat on Sunday as the trailer for the much-awaited The Falcon and The Winter Soldier miniseries was released during the Super Bowl in the US.

The two-minute trailer shows how Bucky Barnes (the Winter Soldier) and Sam Wilson (Falcon) grapple with the aftermath of Steve Rogers' retirement in Avengers: Endgame. In the six-episode series fans will get to see how the two superheroes get together to fight the evil forces. The show will debut on Disney+ Hotsar Premium on March 19th.

The trailer opens with Falcon, played by Anthony Mackie, and Winter Soldier, played by Sebastian Stan, in an interrogation room and it seems that two are having a sort of cold war with each other. The trailer also provides a glimpse of the coveted Captain America shield which is held by both, the Falcon and the Winter Soldier in an apparent tussle between the two. However, they do come together albeit with some ego clash, to take down the antagonist Baron Zemo. Other actors who will feature in the six-episode seriesare Daniel Brühl, Georges St-Pierre, and Emily VanCamp reprising their MCU roles as Helmut Zemo, Georges Batroc and Sharon Carter, respectively.

Watch the trailer here:

Are you ready? Watch the brand-new trailer for @MarvelStudios’ The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and start streaming the Original Series March 19 on #DisneyPlus. #FalconAndWinterSoldier pic.twitter.com/09qbLUiS7e— Disney+ (@disneyplus) February 7, 2021

The shooting for the series was met with several hurdles. The production of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier began in January 2019 in Puerto Rico. However, it was soon forced to postpone due to the massive string of earthquakes with magnitudes higher than 6.0 that hit the island. The shooting was further delayed after the coronavirus pandemic came in 2020. Last year, Disney Plus had to halt the shooting for the series including other MCU television spinoff projects like Loki and WandaVision. The final shots for the Captain America follow-up series show were shot in late October 2020.

The all-new series is directed by Kari Skogland. Meanwhile the head writer of the series is Malcolm Spellman. The series will come out on March 19, 2021.