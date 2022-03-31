'The Fame Game' Actress Rajshri Deshpande On First Meeting with Madhuri Dixit: I Was Nervous | Exclusive

The Fame Game was released last month, and the web series has been widely appreciated by critics and audiences alike. The thriller drama marks Madhuri Dixit’s digital debut and she impressed viewers with her acting prowess as Anamika Anand in the series. The thriller drama also features Sanjay Kapoor, Manav Kaul, Muskkan Jaferi, and Makarand Deshpande, among others. Rajshri Deshpande as a no-nonsense cop in the web show also stands out as one of the brilliant performances.

As the web show is already a hit, viewers are curious to know if they will get to see the next season soon. In a conversation with News18.com, Rajshri talked about the web show and her role in The Fame Game, and her first meeting with Madhuri Dixit on the sets of the show.

When asked about anecdotes from the series’ set, Rajshri shared that it was a fan girl moment for her just like everyone else, who cross paths with the elegant Madhuri Dixit. She shared that even though they didn’t share the screen space together, she was lucky to meet the ‘Kalank’ actress.

Advertisement

“Because we were at the same premise and like a lot of time, it happens at the same space. She’s also shooting. And the immediately after that, I’m also shooting on the same sets. That’s how I met and when she met me and she got to know that I’m playing Shobha, we had a very lovely chat and I told her, ‘please give me some time because it’s a fan moment for me because I admire you and I follow you.’ I feel that Madhuri is everyone’s dream, and also maybe all love her.”

She also shared that they bonded over Marathi language and while talking to the veteran actress, she felt her love and warmth.

“I felt really good after talking to someone who is ‘The Madhuri Dixit’. I just felt like, I was speaking to someone I know personally, and I felt like speaking to my big sister.On the sets, she always made everyone comfortable, including me. So, that was the first meeting with Madhuri, and I was really nervous.”

Speaking about the next season of The Fame Game, Rajshri said, “I don’t know how it’s going to be. I really can’t say that there’ll be a second season,or third season, but yes, definitely we all are looking forward to what happens next? I also want to know will Shobha find Anamika, and after she finds Anamika what will happen, Previously, it was Anamika and Shobha now it’s an Anamika, Amaara and Shobha. It’s going to be interesting. So I really don’t know what’s going to happen, but, I’m really hopeful that the writer, the showrunner will create some more magic in the next season.”

As her character of Shobha Trivedi (a lesbian no nonsense cop) in the series is one of the much talked about role from The Fame Game, we asked her about her thought on it.

“For me Shobha is a person who acknowledges and honors her vulnerable side, her strengths and her complexities. She is a particular section of the society, but she doesn’t want to be loud on that to raise a point. Sometimes to stand out, we just need to blend in and make, fix the binaries of the normal that exists in the society. And that I feel is the key to reclaim what has been denied to certain communities and to create more equal and safe spaces for every single person. So that’s how she believes in that she means that I’m normal, different person. It’s just my insurances and just my preference in life. I’m just a part of the society,as much as a man and a woman is, and so that’s how I look at her,” said Rajshri.

Advertisement

Netflix’s The Fame Game started streaming on February 25, 2022 and is being appreciated by audiences and critics alike.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.