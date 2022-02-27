The Fame Game Song Dupatta Mera Reminds Fans of Aaja Nachle, Some Call It 'Halkat Jawani Ki Copy'

Madhuri Dixit’s The Fame Game has been winning hearts and making headlines. The Netflix show was released on February 25 and has gained a positive response from both, the audience and critics. The show revolves around a famous actress, Anamika Anand who goes missing suddenly. What follows is a tale of crime, revenge, love, and disaster.

On Sunday, the makers dropped a music video of the song Dupatta Mera from the show. In the song, Madhuri Dixit can be seen dancing effortlessly in a beautiful red lehenga. Her expressions and moves prove why she is the perfect fit for the song. Karan Johar, who is also the producer of The Fame Game, took to his official Instagram account and shared the music video. He also talked about Madhuri’s graceful moves in the song and wrote, “She’s back with her effortless, magnificent and graceful moves that will leave you all mesmerised. And yes, Anamika is the same😍 choreographed by the supremely talented Vaibhavi Merchant."

Fans and friends were quick to express their opinion on the song. Farah Khan called it ‘fabulous’. However, some of the netizens also talked about how the Dupatta Mera music video reminded them of Madhuri’s 2007 song Aaja Nachle which also had Madhuri dancing on similar sets with similar attire. “Aaja Nachle copy-paste," one of the fans wrote. Another social media user mentioned that the song reminds him of Kareena Kapoor’s song Halkat Jawani from the 2012 movie Heroine. “For some reason, this song sounds like halkat jaawani from movie heroine," the comment read.

A number of other fans also appreciated the music video and mentioned that nobody could have done it as Madhuri did. “The timeless diva and Sunidhi Ma’am..this combination is 🔥🔥🔥🔥… Sunidhi Ma’am voice makes any songs 🔥🔥🔥," one of the comments mentioned.

Talking about The Fame Game, the show also stars Sanjay Kapoor, Manav Kaul, Lakshvir Saran, Suhasini Muley and Muskkaan Jaferi in key roles. It is currently streaming on Netflix.

